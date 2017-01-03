Plan for the expected but beware of the unexpected in New Year

Home

Savvy business owners embrace frugal financial planning strategies in an election year as a sharp decline in public spending slows down government contracts. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

As a business consultant in Kenya for more than a decade now, I have had the privilege of closely observing small businesses in the lead-up to an election.

The most obvious is the fact that business with government slows down. Of course the implication is that if your business is one that relies on government contracts — you need to anticipate for this slowdown to kick in way before the scheduled elections.

In any country, the biggest spender is always the government. Depending on how the elections go, you may have to face a few months of patience as Cabinet secretaries and senior executives swap seats before finally having your project see the light of day again. There is clearly a lot of uncertainty that businesses feel about election results and potential changes of government. But how should cope with these scenarios with regard to your business?

The best advice? Plan ahead. Ask yourself: As the elections approach, what do I need to do in the meantime to make that season bearable?

This question shifts the focus of your thinking from whether you can weather the season to how you are going to make it possible. That, in and of itself, is an important first step.

Build up your reserves. This will allow you to weather any unexpected storms like home repairs, unemployment, and medical bills. At the very least, the emergency cash reserve should be sufficient to cover up to six months of your bills. The primary investment objective for your emergency cash reserve is safety, not return. The simplest option is to park the funds into savings or a money market account.

Reducing your need for money during this period will help you distinguish between a need and a want. Developing this habit will definitely set you up for success in your personal finances.

Every successful aspect of your life requires planning, whether it is planning a weekend, or planning a year-long home improvement project. Personal financial planning could be the most important of all, because it can secure yours and your loved one’s futures. Planning your financial future should not be taken lightly.

Having a personal financial plan for the election period will increase your confidence — and your odds of success.

Financial planning is the formal process of creating a road map of financial goals while taking into consideration your assets, liabilities and credit standing. It will allow you to take control of your finances and make the best decisions on the same.

Having a budget that you stick to will make you much more knowledgeable about your finances and about money in general. As your budget becomes more familiar to you, you will be able to come up with new ways to squeeze savings out of your monthly income — even Sh500 a month adds up after 10 years, especially if it is earning interest. Being financially secure can be one of the best feelings in the world.

Learn from the Politicians

There will always be elections in Kenya every five years. As a savvy business owner, you must factor this into your marketing plan and see what you can learn from the politicians.

Many politicians have created a future for themselves where it is possible for someone who has had only a few years of formal education to become a phenomenal politician. Most of them are not overnight success stories. It has taken them decades to move to the top of the political arena. During this time, a lot of them have lived a Spartan lifestyle and have been was far more industrious at the grassroots than any of their competitors.