Pneumonia remains a major killer in Kenya

More than 20,000 Kenyans, mostly children, lose their lives to pneumonia every year, making the disease a leading killer despite years of intervention.

The 2016 Kenya Economic Survey shows that these are the registered deaths, but experts say the numbers could be higher as many children in rural areas die outside health facilities or are misdiagnosed.

For the past several years, pneumonia has remained a top killer in the country—taking either the first or second position.

Evans Amukoye, a chest specialist and deputy director of research and development at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) says that malnutrition is a major contributor to the burden of pneumonia.

“This is not just about missing a meal a day. It refers to a child failing to get sufficient amounts of required nutrients over a long period of time.”

When a child is malnourished, Dr Amukoye says their immunity is weakened. Early symptoms include breathing difficulties and coughing.

“Most of the children that lost their lives were those that were malnourished.” About 26 per cent of children below the age of five suffer from chronic under-nutrition, based on Ministry of Health statistics.

Yet, this is the group that is most vulnerable to pneumonia.

Dr Amukoye adds that based on numerous research findings, vitamin D deficiency also predisposes children to pneumonia. It is a problem in Kenya since most families keep their children indoors, denying them a chance to bask in the sun that allows the body to naturally produce vitamin D.

Dr Amukoye says children still die from the disease because Kenya is running short of antibiotics that can effectively treat complicated pneumonia.

“We’ve been misusing antibiotics for a long time. Anyone feeling sick just buys them off the counter without a prescription. It has made the disease-causing bacteria to become resistant to the drugs. And we’re suffering as a result,” he says.

John Wachira, a paediatrician at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Nairobi, says that aside from bacteria, there are other causes of pneumonia such as viruses.

Just as most countries, he states that Kenya relies on the World Health Organisation guidelines of the 1990s that mainly focus on the management of bacterial pneumonia.

“These guidelines need to be revised so they can encompass other emerging causes of pneumonia like viruses,” says Dr Wachira. Pneumonia is a top killer in Kenya that has been largely ignored, he says.