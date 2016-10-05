Police killers report not true, says Nkaissery

Politics and policy

Interior Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has denied reports of unlawful killings by the police, terming them a conspiracy to tarnish the name of the security forces.

Mr Nkaissery said at a media briefing on Tuesday that few rogue officers involved in extra-judicial killings have been prosecuted.

A report compiled by Nation Newsplex shows that more than 122 people were shot and killed by police in Kenya over the first eight months of 2016, a report that Mr Nkaissery refuted.

He, however, did not provide an alternative count. “Figures presented in the report to try and justify its wild allegations were grossly wrong and unverified,” said Mr Nkaissery, who was accompanied by Police boss Joseph Boinnet.

“The government is aware that there is a conspiracy by known elements determined to undermine the excellent work of the National Police Service.”

The Nation Newsplex report was compiled from media and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) reports as well as reference records from human rights organisations.

The report shows that stretching back over 20 months to January 2015, the police have killed at least 262 people, or about 13 people every month.

But Mr Nkaissery said that a lot of those killed are usually criminals who confront the police armed.

“The use of firearms by police officers is clearly stipulated in law. While we acknowledge a small number officers may have wrongly used their firearms, today we have a number of them facing prosecution and others subjected to disciplinary action, including dismissal from the service.”

Since Ipoa came into office in June 2012, a total of 5,784 complaints against the police have been lodged. Mr Nkaissery said 4,454 (77 per cent) were found to be baseless.