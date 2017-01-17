Police receive 500 vehicles under leasing programme

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta is shown how the armoured vehicles work at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on January 16, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The National Police Service (NPS) on Monday received 500 new vehicles under a leasing programme as the government moves to enhance mobility for security officers.

The Treasury has also indicated it plans to spend Sh8.1 billion on leasing vehicles for security agencies in the financial year that begins just one month to the General Election.

The budget is Sh2 billion more than the Sh6.1 billion set aside in the current financial year for the programme.

The vehicles received Monday mark the third phase of a programme initiated in 2010 in efforts to cut transport costs for police operations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said delivery of the vehicles was a fulfilment of pledges made by the Jubilee administration to bridge the tooling gap in the police service.

In 2013, the NPS had only 3,155 police vehicles nationwide and most were in a state of disrepair.

“This sorry state of affairs meant that our police officers could not effectively execute their mandate of keeping this country safe and secure,” Mr Kenyatta said while presiding over the vehicle unveiling ceremony.

The police have to date received 2,720 new vehicles under the national police vehicle leasing programme.

Aside from these, the government procured 30 armoured personnel carriers as well as 25 mine resistant armoured personnel carriers which will be deployed in the Coast and North Eastern regions.

Unveiling of the new vehicles comes as the government is grappling with pending bills amounting to Sh1.4 billion as at June 2016 mainly for leasing security vehicles.

Prior to shifting to the vehicle leasing programme, the government bought vehicles from dealers, consequently incurring the costs of insurance, maintenance and depreciation.

Under leasing, the government pays a fee to respective dealers who undertake to provide a certain number of insured and serviced vehicles over several years.

In the current plan, car dealers commit to servicing the vehicles for a period of four years or until they clock 160,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.