Police teargas protesters in demo over Health ministry graft

A journalist is engulfed by teargas smoke during anti-corruption protests held at Nairobi's Uhuru Park on November 3, 2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Police in Nairobi fired tear gas canisters and deployed water cannon at protesters and journalists demonstrating over the multibillion-shilling scam at the Ministry of Health.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered at the Freedom Corner in Uhuru Park to protest the ballooning government corruption.

A leaked internal audit report shows how the national government misappropriated funds meant for devolved healthcare to other uses including the procurement of 100 portable medical clinics at a cost of Sh10 million each.

President Kenyatta’s kin, Kathleen Kihanya, Nyokabi Muthama and Samson Kamiri are directors at Sundales International Ltd, which was paid Sh41 million for some supply according to the internal audit report.

“My wife was also hit by a police baton when she confronted the men in uniform about the mistreatment, she was later arrested and got locked in at the Central Police Station before being released,” human rights activist Boniface Mwangi said.

“President Kenyatta should act on corruption or resign.”

Mr Mwangi said at least 13 people were arrested for demanding action from President Kenyatta over the rampant corruption in the country.

Together with other civil society representatives, Mr Mwangi has petitioned the President for an expedient and decisive action against grand corruption.

“We call for immediate sacking of State and public officers within the executive (for whom you have powers to dismiss) adversely mentioned in corruption scandals,” he said.

Health minister questioned at EACC

While this happened, the Health Secretary, Cleopa Mailu was recording his statement at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on the possible loss of hard-earned taxpayers’ money at the ministry.

In his remarks after recording the statement, Dr Mailu said he would continue doing his work at the Health minister. He said he hopes that all the anti-graft agencies investigating the scandal will be able to get to the bottom of the issue.

“I have been able to answer questions and put my statement across,” said Dr Mailu. “I await the outcome of the EACC investigations.”

Nine organisations and associations, being representatives of institutions drawn from the health, human rights, governance and development partners pressed for a transparent investigations process.