Popular K’Osewe Foods owner shot in infidelity claim row

Politics and policy

K’Osewe Ranalo Foods restaurant owner William Osewe. PHOTO | FILE

The owner of K’Osewe Ranalo Foods restaurant William Osewe is fighting for his life after he was shot three times by a licensed firearm holder in KasaraniNairobi, Thursday afternoon.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Nairobi County police commander Japheth Koome said that Mr Osewe was rushed to AAR Healthcare at the Mountain Mall for first aid before being transferred to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

He had been shot two times in the stomach and once in the neck. A guard at a nearby gate was also shot on the leg and is admitted at the Nairobi West Hospital.

After shooting Mr Osewe the attacker, who has been identified as Tom Oywa Mboya, left the victim bleeding at the scene and rushed to Kasarani Police Station where he reported the matter.

In his report, Mr Mboya said that at around 2.30 pm, Mr Osewe confronted him at the Hagon Hotel, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

He further claimed that Mr Osewe blocked his car as he attempted to drive away, forcing him to walk away from the scene on foot.

“He threatened to kill me and since I knew he was a licensed firearm holder, I sensed danger and left on foot leaving my car behind,” he told the police.

Police collected three rounds of ammunition at the parking lot and another three spent cartridges at the scene of the shooting.

Police were on Thursday trying to establish what transpired between the parking lot and the scene of the shooting, almost 200 metres away.

Investigations show that Mr Osewe left his restaurant at around 1 pm and proceeded to Hagon Hotel, about 100 metres from Roasters Inn.

According to some eye witnesses, the two were seen walking away from the hotel as they argued.

“I saw them walking towards our garage and a few seconds later we heard gunshots,” said one of the eyewitnesses. The attacker was seen walking back to the parking lot.

Mr Osewe fell down writhing in pain. He called one of the people around and requested him to bring his car so that he could be rushed to the hospital.

He was taken to the hospital and the vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz, was later driven to Kasarani Police Station.