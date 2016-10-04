Postal corporation and bank locked in Sh1bn rent row

Politics and policy

Kenya Post Office Savings Bank and the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) are embroiled in a legal tussle over payment of rent totalling Sh1.1 billion.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The two parastatals were formed after the split of the giant Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation.

Post Bank has obtained a temporary order restraining the PCK from evicting it from a building that houses its branch in Chaani, Mombasa.

According to the bank, PCK owed it Sh1,166,157,562 as at December 2015, the money which it said continues to accumulate adding the rent is an offset from the money.

However, PCK general manager in charge of legal services Jane Otieno said allegations by the bank that it is owed Sh1, 166,157,562 arising from deposits held by the defunct KPTC are false.