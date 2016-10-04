Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

Postal corporation and bank locked in Sh1bn rent row

Share Bookmark Print Rating
By PHILIP MUYANGA

Posted  Monday, October 3   2016 at  20:24

Kenya Post Office Savings Bank and the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) are embroiled in a legal tussle over payment of rent totalling Sh1.1 billion.

SHARE THIS STORY

The two parastatals were formed after the split of the giant Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation.

Post Bank has obtained a temporary order restraining the PCK from evicting it from a building that houses its branch in Chaani, Mombasa.

According to the bank, PCK owed it Sh1,166,157,562 as at December 2015, the money which it said continues to accumulate adding the rent is an offset from the money.

However, PCK general manager in charge of legal services Jane Otieno said allegations by the bank that it is owed Sh1, 166,157,562 arising from deposits held by the defunct KPTC are false.

Hearing is set for November 24.
NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS