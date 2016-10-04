Power, money influence are bad for family firms

Home

Staff in office: Those handling people endowed with financial and power influence must be ready to tell them when the leaders go wrong. PHOTO | FILE

Then Nathan said to David, “You are the man! Thus says The Lord, the God of Israel: I anointed you king of Israel, and I delivered you out of the hand of Saul. And I gave you your master’s house, and your master’s wives into your bosom, and gave you the house of Israel and of Judah; and if this had been too little I would have added much. Why have you despised the commandment of The Lord, doing evil in His sight?”

I Samuel 3:10-12

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

During the 2013 General Election, a group rallied around an aspirant in one of Kenya’s urban constituencies. They were passionate about the opportunity to participate in what promised to be Kenya’s most competitive election.

They gave their time, money and energy in accompanying the young aspirant to numerous campaign rallies; their strategy worked and their colleague was elected to Parliament.

When, a few months later, one of the individuals asked if they could touch base with the mheshimiwa (honourable) one who was closer to him stated that “mheshimiwa belongs to the government; he may not be available for casual meetings.”

This was not meant to be dismissive; it was a statement of fact by a friend who probably had mheshimiwa’s interests at heart and who was keen to guard his time against unnecessary drain.

While this particular MP has done very well in articulating important issues and living what appears to be an upright life, his colleagues have not fared so well.

Some are accused of having impregnated young women and refusing to pay child support, others are implicated in corruption scandals and still others have been engaged in what can only be described as juvenile conduct not befitting a national leader.

This is the fate of those who get into leadership, even more so for family businesses that operate outside normal societal constraints.

Those around them shy from maintaining regular contact thinking that by doing so, they are freeing the leader to concentrate on more important functions. Others, not wanting to be seen as intrusive, stand by silently even as they see the leader make tragic errors of judgement.

The obligation to maintain regular contact when one assumes important responsibilities falls upon both the leader and their friends. The leader is to keep open channels of communication while friends are to keep checking in on leaders to keep the relationship strong.

Every leader of family business must ensure that they have around them individuals of good character and unquestionable moral standing who can, if necessary, call out evil conduct when it is seen.

Leaders must realise that the more affluent and influential they become, the more prone they are to succumbing to temptations to commit acts of corruption and crime with impunity.

Those in power who do not have people around them who have unfettered access, the courage to speak freely and the wisdom to bring up sensitive issues will, in all likelihood, be undone.

When operated correctly, a family business creates wealth and raises the profile of the family members and its leader in society. This increase in stature is beneficial in many ways such as allowing leaders to influence matters for the good of the business and the community.