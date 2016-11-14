Power of belief and confidence key to success in your pursuits

Magazines

“Success is an attitude, a mindset, a decision, a commitment and a promise. A belief that it can be done, should be done and will be done”

– George Akomas Jr.

One businessman was in debt and couldn’t figure out a way out of it. Creditors were pressing him. Suppliers were demanding for payment. He could not bear to see the business that he so passionately set up, in its current state.

The business that brought him wealth, success and prosperity suddenly was doomed.

He did not know where this was all heading to, he was running away from himself and others. One day as he was strolling aimlessly, he sat on a bench at a park with his head down, thinking what could save his business from bankruptcy.

Suddenly, an old man appeared in front of him. “I see that something is bothering you” he said. After listening to the businessman, the old man said: “I think I can help you.”

He asked the businessman, what his name was, wrote him a cheque and said: “Take this money. We will meet here exactly in one year, and you will be able to return it to me at that time.”

After that, he turned around and disappeared just as suddenly as he appeared.

The businessman saw the cheque was for $500,000 and was signed by John Rockefeller, one of the richest people in the world at thetime.

‘I could end all of my problems in no time!’ he thought. But instead, the businessman decided to put the cheque in his safe. Only one thought about its existence gave him strength to find a solution to save his business.

With the return of his optimism, he started working double as hard as he could and double as smart as he always was.

All of a sudden, he started making very many profitable deals. And within a few months, he was where he had never imagined himself. He repaid his debts and started to earn money again, more than what he was earning before.

Exactly one year later, he returned to the park with the same cheque the kind old man had given him. He was so pleased to see the old man again, talking with a group of young men.

He waited patiently for his turn. Suddenly, as he was about to return the cheque and share his story of success, a nurse ran up and grabbed the old man.

“I’m so glad, I caught him!”, she exclaimed. “I hope he wasn’t bothering you. He always runs away from the house and claims he is John Rockefeller.”