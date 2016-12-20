Preparing children to resist allure of easy money

Home

Every leader of family business ought to take a very strong interest in the manner in which their children or members of the younger generation are taking shape to mould them into future leaders with straight morals. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

My son, if sinners entice you, Do not consent. If they say, “Come with us; Let us lie in wait to shed blood, Let us ambush the innocent without cause; Let us swallow them alive like Sheol (the place of the dead), Even whole, as those who go down to the pit [of death]; We will find and take all kinds of precious possessions, We will fill our houses with spoil; Throw in your lot with us [they insist]; We will all have one money bag [in common],” My son, do not walk on the road with them; Keep your foot [far] away from their path.

Proverbs 1:10-15 AMP

In his job as a waiter trainee at an exotic coastal resort, Alex (not his real name) observed an interesting pattern of behaviour among restaurant staff.

They seemed to be content with their stations in life, were reluctant to go on leave and when they did, were very particular about who they handed over their stations to.

It also occurred to him that the same staff always operated on alternating shifts and that there was evidence of an extraordinary level of camaraderie between these members and cashiers.

Assuming that this honour would be earned with time, Alex worked diligently, hoping to be accepted into the group.

It was during his rotation in the kitchen and front office respectively that he noticed that there was little correlation between the food produced by the chefs and the daily cash banking. The amounts fell far short of what Alex instinctively expected from his calculations.

Six months into his job, Alex was approached by one of the staff with an exciting opportunity; it turned out that there was a long-running scam operating within the resort restaurant in which waiters in collaboration with the cashiers would divert payments made by guests into their own pockets.

The staff member put an offer on the table for Alex to join the scheme, a move that would earn him more than triple his salary.

Brought up in a small family business in which core values were abstract, he faced a choice; to join the scam, fit into the group and enjoy the resulting largesse or decline the offer and risk their wrath and alienation. Alex was in a dilemma.

Every child growing up within a family business setting or any other normal environment will be confronted with the opportunity to make easy money i.e. the kind that comes into one’s possession without commensurate work or strenuous effort.

While these schemes continue without seemingly any negative effects on their perpetrators, they are death to those who fall prey to them.

The only viable defence children can have against the temptation to engage in them is a strong ethical home environment, strong character deliberately built by their care-givers and a strong belief in an ultimate reality in which all will have to account for their actions.

The foundation of any education system, be it formal schooling or home-based training is the establishment of an ethical outlook on life; a clear basis upon which the developing individual learns to discern between right and wrong.

Any education system, no matter how expensive, exclusive or aesthetically appealing to parents or children, that does not provide students with a clear basis upon which they can make moral decisions is a disservice to the incoming generations.