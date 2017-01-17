Presbyterian church entangled in Kajiado land row

Politics and policy

The Presbyterian church is entangled in a fight with a chief and a ward representative from Kajiado County over a 152-acre piece of prime land.

The Presbytarian Foundation has sued the Kajiado county government, Nkaimurunya Ward representative John Wanyoike and Nkaimurunya Location chief Kennedy Gitau for allegedly fencing off the land on which its seven institutions are housed.

The chief and ward representative claim that the parcel in dispute is public land, but the Presbyterian church holds that the land is registered in its name.

Presbytery clerk Elijah Kareri claims in court documents that the county government intends to forcefully take over the land, and is only using Mr Wanyoike and Mr Nkaimurunya as proxies.

Kajiado County, Mr Wanyoike and Mr Kareri are yet to respond to the suit.

“In recent days, Mr Wanyoike and Mr Kareri without consent from the Presbyterian Foundation have started the construction of a perimeter fence on the petitioner’s land with an intention of occupying and claiming the portion they are fencing off. The respondents jointly with others have shown intention of grabbing the said land under the pretense that it is community land.”

“Mr Gitau has in the past teamed up with a shadow group led by one Jacob Wang’ola calling itself Ongata Rongai Environmental Development Organisation (OREDO) and mobilized residents to claim the land as community land. These acts are financed by the Kajiado County government and construction is being done as a county government project,” Mr Kareri says.

The land houses PCEA Nakeel Primary and Secondary Schools, PCEA Ongata Rongai Primary School, PCEA Nkai Murunya Secondary School, Oloo Laiser Water Company, Ongata Rongai Health Centre and Matumaini Children’s Home.

The church holds that it has filed a separate suit against OREDO and Mr Gitau in the Machakos lands court where a ruling is pending as regards ownership of the disputed land.

Justice John Mativo on Monday ordered Kajiado County, Mr Gitau and Mr Wanyoike to respond to the suit and return before him on February 6 for a hearing.