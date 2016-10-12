South Africa's Zuma wraps up Kenya visit

Home

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa wrapped up his three-day State visit Thursday, during which six agreements and Memorandum of Understanding were signed.

The MOUs were inked after Mr Zuma and host President Uhuru Kenyatta led their delegations in bilateral talks at State House, Nairobi.

The two leaders, who addressed a joint press conference after the talks, said Kenya and South Africa have agreed to enhance cooperation in trade and security.

The leaders also addressed the Kenya-South Africa business forum where the South African president urged businessmen from his country to increase their investments in Kenya.

The visit, which President Zuma pronounced as successful, saw the two leaders agreeing to remove all trade barriers to enable the two countries benefit from their untapped trade potentials.

In a joint communique issued at the end of his visit, the two countries agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with the aim of achieving greater economic growth.

The two governments signed MOUs on cooperation between the Kenya Investment Authority and Investment South Africa, an Police Cooperation agreement and an MOU on visa exemption for diplomatic and ordinary/service passport holders.

Other MOUs are in the field of biodiversity, conservation and defence cooperation.

The two governments also signed a deal on the development and implementation of LAPSSET Corridor projects in Kenya.

It was noted that once instituted, the Special Status Agreement will form the basis for the establishment of a Bi-National Commission.

Before his departure, the South African leader toured Karen Roses farm situated in Karen, Nairobi.

President Zuma, who was with his host President Kenyatta, was conducted on a tour of the farm and briefed on the activities of the company which was started in 1989.

The firm supplies quality cut flowers mainly to Europe, Middle and Far East.

He was seen off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by President Kenyatta.