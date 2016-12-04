Private sector asks politicians to tone down

Politics and policy

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) chairman Denis Awori. PHOTO | FILE

Private sector players have warned that the country’s economy will tumble if the current political temperatures are not contained ahead of next August’s General Election.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) said businesses are already feeling the heat of the heightened political activity and demanded that politicians conduct their campaigns in a manner that will ensure peaceful and credible polls.

“The heat of politics is intensifying by the day at both national and county level. Competition is not only intense for the presidency, but now also for the governorships of the 47 counties, the Senate, National Assembly and county assemblies,” Denis Awori, the Kepsa chairman, said at a retreat for political leadership in Kwale County.

“As leaders, we must guide wananchi towards avoiding animosity and violence during what will be a prolonged and highly charged electioneering period.”

The World Bank has also warned of possible risks, stemming partly from uncertainty over the elections scheduled for August 8, 2017. The economy is expected to grow by 5.9 per cent this year and by six per cent in 2017, above an estimated 5.6 per cent expansion last year.

But the economy is still struggling to create enough jobs despite the growth, which means a large section of the population is not enjoying the benefits of the economic expansion.