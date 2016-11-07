Product photos keep me busy in the advertising business

Magazines

Mr Gibson Maina at his studio in Ruiru. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Photographer Gibson Maina is a minimalist in his studio; he has a camera and makeshift whiteboards with lighting equipment.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Adjacent to this is a shelf with a number of products, including alcoholic drinks to nail polish. He is a product photographer.

Mr Maina is self-trained. The venture takes a lot of his time researching and acquiring knowledge and skill.

“My work is to make a product look as beautiful and as clear as possible through photography for advertising purposes,” he says, adding that consumers want to see the actual photo of the product they are purchasing from its colour, texture and shape. What requires keenness and relentlessness because getting the final photo can take up to three hours.

These qualities then translate to sales.

These images appear on to billboards, television and in newspaper adverts, websites, calendars, vehicle branding, and any other advertising medium.

Apart from the details, which are a requirement for a respected artist like Gibson, the reward is worth the effort.

After secondary school, Mr Maina bought a small digital camera and began practising photography within his estate to supplement his income while living with parents.

“I was a jack of all trades. Everywhere there was a gig I was there to offer my services. Whether it was a birthday, funeral, wedding or portraits, I did all that,” says Mr Maina, the proprietor of Gibs Photography.

Studio job

In the year 2000, he got a job in a studio, processing photos in the dark room. He worked there for nearly a decade before leaving and setting up his own studio in Kasarani in 2008.

He also got a few corporate event jobs from MoSound Events, assignments that helped him to establish his name in wedding photography.

His eureka moment with product photography came while shopping online and realised that most businesses posted low quality pictures on their websites, which, he thought, made it hard for customers to make right decision on buying.

He first approached a woman who sold jewellery online, took product photos and her sales improved.