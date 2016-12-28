Projects that will shape 2017 shipping and logistics sector

Magazines

A section of the standard gauge railway under construction at the Nairobi National Park on December 1, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

If Kenya sticks to its official project timelines, the country’s shipping and logistics landscape is headed for a major change in the coming months.

The following are some of the unfinished business to shape the year ahead as the 2016 comes to a close.

Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways (KQ)will undergo radical change that may see the airline fly back to profitability. The troubled carrier is set to have a new chief executive officer in April after Mbuvi Ngunze’s tenure comes to an end in March.

Mr Ngunze has worked at the airline for the last five years in different capacities including chief operating officer before his promotion to CEO two years ago.

Kenya Airways is also set to renegotiate its long-standing joint venture agreement with major shareholder, KLM, by amending clauses which disproportionately favour KQ’S partner of 16 years.

KQ’s new chairman Michael Joseph said in a past interview with the Business Daily that KLM is willing to amend the pact which has remained a well-guarded secret for years.

The two airlines entered into the agreement in 2001 and fly about a million passengers to 43 destinations every year, generating approximately $500 million in revenue.

Mr Joseph who replaced Mr Dennis Awori in October is expected to see through the management changes at the carrier, including restructuring KQ’s heavy debt load.

Standard gauge railway phase II

Kenya and Uganda are set to visit Beijing, China in the first quarter of 2017 to ink a financial deal that will see phase two of the standard gauge railway built from Naivasha to Malaba, and Uganda extend the line from the border town to Kampala under a bilateral agreement signed between the two countries.