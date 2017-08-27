Home Proposal without action will merely gather dust

In our lives we usually prepare elaborate proposals, but we do not follow up with the necessary action. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

I called suspects, qualified them as prospects, held discussions with them, put together strong contract-inducing proposals and then waited with bated breath for contracts to flow in. Nothing.

The long silence was the bell signalling it was time to start follow-up. In many instances by the time I realised I’d wasted my time on proposals, the opportunity had long passed.

It took me too long in my sales career to realise that proposals are not meant to be selling documents. I missed the action one too many times.

Needless to say, I wasn’t too successful using this approach. I don’t invest time and effort in elaborate proposals anymore unless I have already won the contract.

Let’s just say that I grew wiser and stopped listening to prospective clients’ promises of big exciting projects to come without a single one in response to my proposals.

I learned that no matter what prospective clients tell you, their actions are the best way to gauge their intentions. Actions don’t lie.

If a client doesn’t call you back once, twice, thrice, forget it. He simply does not intend to buy – not from you, anyway.

Don’t bother becoming a pest by calling him incessantly however driven a go-getter you consider yourself to be. If this stings, take heart.

You will get over it with the passage of time. You’re not a sales person? That’s great because I am not talking about sales. I am referring to how we lead our lives - the very same way a rather unsuccessful sales person would.

We prepare elaborate proposals in our minds. Where we are, where we want to be, what it will take to get us there, in how long... go on, you know how you too do this.

And then we begin the wait for our mental proposals to mature. After days, weeks and months that quickly turn into years, we sigh and start the process of “following-up” on our proposals.

We change departments, we change bosses, we change jobs we even change careers. Nothing. The desired contracts laden with wild success remain elusive.

We become just as frustrated as the unsuccessful sales person. You see the sales person can always move jobs. We can’t quite move lives, can we? Perhaps we’re just unlucky.

The boss has it in for us or our colleagues don’t pull their weight. Maybe it is the working environment is not conducive or the economy isn’t good.

Whatever explanations help us sleep better sound like plausible reasons for the delayed maturation of our mental proposals, right?

That’s a very large helping of delusion. You’re just not properly perched up on a visible branch of the tree for the opportunities that bring success to spot you.

Stop engaging with ‘Success Inc.’ at that level. I have it on good authority that Success Inc. is not the kind of prospect that you convert by proposals.

You want to intentionally sell yourself in an eloquent, specific and time-sensitive manner to have your project commissioned and even financed before your competition rolls out of bed. No waiting. No follow up. Done.

You see, a proposal is an expression of interest in undertaking a project. If you are interested in undertaking a project, you’ll propose.

If you want to make success out of a project, I recommend that your quit wasting precious time and effort on arduous non-productive processes. Shred the mental proposals and commit to marching boldly, purposely and confidently towards it. ACTION. NOW.

Henry David Thoreau couldn’t have put it more aptly: “if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavours to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.

In proportion as he simplifies his life, the laws of the universe will appear less complex, and solitude will not be solitude, nor poverty poverty, nor weakness weakness.