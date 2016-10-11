Public firms rule entries for financial reporting awards

Money Markets

Public companies dominate entries in this year’s Excellence in Financial Report Awards (FiRe Award) as the total entries rose slightly to 378 from 376.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The awards have received 278 public sector entries. The fete is organised by the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB), Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

The PSASB chairman Bernard Ndung’u Tuesday attributed the entries to a decision to enhance public sector participation, designed to promote transparent financial reporting.

The public institutions include ministries, departments and agencies, state corporations and semi-autonomous government agencies and county governments.

“Increased participation by the public sector demonstrates commitment to more open accountability in the use of public funds and offers the entities an opportunity to be assessed against global standards framework adopted in Kenya in 2014,” said Mr Ndung’u.