Judge delays punishment for KMPDU top officials to January 10

Politics and policy

KMPDU Secretary-General Ouma Oluga (right), Chairman Oroko Samuel (centre) and Nairobi branch Secretary-General Thuranira Kaugiria. They were found guilty of contempt. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Justice Monica Mbaru on Thursday directed the officials, led by secretary-general Ouma Oluga, to appear in court on January 10.

The Labour court has once again delayed punishment for striking doctor's union officials who were found guilty of contempt.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa on Tuesday found that the officials, led by secretary-general Ouma Oluga, disrespected the court when they asked their members to boycott work on December 5.

The industrial action called by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is its third week.

Not familiar

Justice Monica Mbaru on Thursday directed the officials to appear in court on January 10.

Judge Mbaru said she was not familiar with the matter and referred the matter back to Justice Hellen Wasilwa who has been handling the matter.

But KMPDU officials have appealed against the verdict