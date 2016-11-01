Push to have Kenya ban use of lead in paint-making gains steam

Home

Crown Paints CEO Rakesh Rao displays new habitat friendly paint. PHOTO | FILE

Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint led by the UN Environment and the World Health Organisation expects that Kenya will put legal limits and progressively push for total ban of use of the metal in paint.

Lead is a widely used metal that is known to affect the central nervous system and cause mental harm.

Kenya is a big paint manufacturer and supplier to the region and thus the Global Alliance sees the country playing a key role in the global push for the ban of the poisonous product. The movement targets to have all governments ban lead in paint by 2020.

“When you use this paint there is nowhere it says that it contains lead in it. We need regulation that shows that this paint has lead in it,” said Dr Faridah Were, toxicologist and lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

Locally, paint makers have for the longest time used the heavy metal to make the end-products but firms such as Basco, Sadolin and Crown Paints– are moving towards lead free paints. For instance, Crown paints targets to have its products lead free by the end of next year.

“All lead in paint must be phased out here in Kenya. We have been working closely with the relevant government agencies to develop national lead standards and we are hopefully on track to meet the 2020 target to ban lead in paint altogether,” says Dr Were.

Lead paint, e-waste recycling, smelting, mining, disposed lead acid batteries and spent munitions are some of the sources of lead. Toys, jewellery, ceramics, pvc plastic, lipsticks, paints, electrical and electronic equipment are some of the common products that may contain lead.

Children, expectant women and workers in industries using lead are at the greatest risk. Lead can have adverse effects especially on children because their bodies absorb up to five times more lead than adults and their brains and nervous systems are also affected.

Adverse effects on children can lead to reduced intelligence, shortened attention span, increased anti-social behaviour, underperformance, anaemia hypertension and kidney damage.

Children ingest lead by inhaling dust and eating soil, putting toys and other objects with high lead content in their mouths and eating food or drinking water contaminated with the metal.

“The toxic heavy metal is responsible for an estimated 600,000 new cases of intellectual disability among children every year. The loss of IQ points in children exposed to lead costs African economies close to Sh13.5 trillion ($135 billion),” said UNEP.