Rabat fights global warming with mega solar energy venture

Politics and policy

On a hot, cloudless Saturday morning hundreds of workers in a facility near the town of Ouarzazate, Morocco, are busy building what will become the tallest structure in Africa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

But this 243-metre tower is not an office block but part of a solar power plant that will add 150MW to the Moroccan national grid.

This is one of four power plants located within the same compound, dubbed the Noor Complex, which by the end of next year will become the third biggest solar farm in the world with a capacity of 580MW. It is expected to cost Sh300 billion ($3 billion).

The Noor project is one of several solar complexes that Morocco is developing as part of adapting green energy and reducing fossil fuel use in the fight against climate change — details of which emerged during a recent media tour to the country.

All around the tower, seven-metres high concrete pedestals have been erected. A mirror, the size of a tennis court, will be placed on each pedestal.

The mirrors will turn to track the sun’s East-West movement and direct its heat to a receiver mounted at the top of the tower.

The receiver is connected to a circulating liquid, heat transfer fluid (HTF), which absorbs the heat to about 400 degrees Celsius. The hot fluid then flows down the tower to the base where it is used to heat water in heat transfer chambers.

The steam generated is then used to turn turbines and generate power.

Tarik Bourquouquou, an engineer working on the project, said that they decided to use the heat transfer model rather than photovoltaic (PV) panels, which are more common, because they intend to produce power even after sunset.

“We need to store the energy because the biggest consumption is after sunset. So we had to choose this because the technology is much more competitive in terms of storage,” he said.

During the hottest hours of the day, the HTF is used to heat nitrate salt which is stored in tanks. The heat turns the salt to a molten state.

The salt retains the heat and at night the heat is used to generate steam which powers the turbines.

“The basic principle of the plant is to convert primary solar power into electrical energy using a field of heliostats, a solar receiver located at the top of a tower in the centre of the solar field,” the developer of the project says in a statement.

Besides the tower-based power plant dubbed Noor Three, there are two other power generating stations that use HTF but in a different design.

In Noor One and Two, there are rows of parabolic mirrors which concentrate the sun’s heat to a pipe that carries the circulating HTF. This is then used to produce steam for the power plants.