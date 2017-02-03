Railways scheme pays retirees Sh200 million arrears

Politics and policy

Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (KRSRBS) has paid out Sh200 million arrears to retirees.

KRSRBS chief executive Simon Nyakundi on Thursday said the scheme was on track to recovery.

“We formulated a strategic plan two years ago which included an aggressive campaign to collect all amounts owed to the scheme and to generate sufficient cash flow from the sale of a limited number of non-strategic properties in order to guarantee uninterrupted payment of monthly pension,” Mr Nyakundi said.

He cited numerous court cases as impediments to recovery efforts, with some of the injunctions stopping the sale and lease of property left to the pensioners by the employer, Kenya Railways Corporations.

Since its establishment in 2006, the scheme has faced major challenges including unpaid pension arrears and delays in the payment of monthly pension due to a shortfall in liquidity.

The property rich scheme has been relying on rental income and sale of assets both of which have been challenged in court numerous times, sinking it into heavy debt and arrears.

“Our pension payroll is Sh73 million while the rental collection is Sh50 million, the next phase of the strategy is to cover the deficit by realigning the portfolio in order to get over Sh25 million from investment income, while the final phase of the strategy will be to re-develop the estates either for retention or disposal to the public at competitive market rates,” Mr Nyakundi said.