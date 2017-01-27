Politics and policy
Reduction of polling stations set to cut expenses, says IEBC
Posted Thursday, January 26 2017 at 20:38
In Summary
- Election Laws (Amendment) Bill raises the ceiling of voters per polling station from 500 to 700.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said its expenses will drop sharply following amendments to the Election Act, which reduce the number of polling stations.
The Senate passed the contentious Election Laws (Amendment) Bill early this month, raising the ceiling of voters per polling station from 500 to 700.
Last year, the IEBC had projected Sh10 billion expenditure in preparations for the August 8 General Election.
Treasury however allocated IEBC Sh2 billion in its supplementary budget to finance voter registration, electoral operations and voter education.
“Changes to the law made in January have a budget reduction implication,” IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba told National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ekwee Ethuro during a courtesy call on Thursday.
Mr Chiloba, who was accompanied by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and the new commissioners, however warned of an upward budget adjustment during the acquisition of a satellite network.
When the IEBC team met the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee last year, it was asked to prepare a report giving options on how it would acquire a satellite network to support the results transmission infrastructure.
“So both Communications Authority of Kenya and the IEBC technical teams sat together and came up with the options. Those options will have budget implications and we will be able to share the figures with Parliament at the right time,” he said.