Reflect on the year that was as you enjoy festive season

Children get their faces painted in the streets of Kisumu on Christmas Day. Lack of a plan is often a fundamental problem for many SMEs. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO

What made my day this year? One of the most unforgettable moments was during the Rio Olympics when Usain Bolt won an unprecedented ninth Olympic gold medal. The reaction of the crowd was amazing.

The Titan had done it once again. He remained focused and calm in the face of difficult circumstances to be able to achieve the feat.

Don’t be fooled. Being an Olympic athlete is not as easy as you think.

And just like Bolt, business people have one of the most difficult and stressful jobs in the world. Changing conditions constantly bombard them. Such as when one situation begins to rise as another begins to tank.

More specifically, they must pay attention to order flow, earnings reports, trading history, sector performance, economic trends, current news as well as other influential variables in making decisions to buy and sell.

Sometimes one bad decision can nullify weeks of hard work and turn profits into losses.

Every business will sooner or later have to deal with pressures brought on by people, situations or circumstances beyond their control. Who would have predicted that Donald Trump would end up being president?

Or that banks would be forced to cap their interest rates? Such is life. My lowest point has been the doctors’ strike. They have been pushed to the breaking point. It has been interesting watching the government’s response to the unfolding scenario.

This is not only because of the fact that our doctor-to-patient ratio is way below the World Health Organisation standards but also because of how much it costs to train one doctor.

Lack of a plan

My disappointment is because the national and county governments just don’t seem to have a plan.

Those of us in the market know that there comes a time in every businessman’s life when they have to deal with someone who has justification to be angry.

Maybe it was a major problem with deliveries, something has been promised and it didn’t materialise, or there’s been a complete mix-up that has led to the customer being put in a bad position.

How you deal with the situation will make or break your long-term relationship.