Refurbished Isiolo Airport set for opening in November

Isiolo Airport undergoes final touches. PHOTO | VIVIAN JEBET

The newly upgraded Isiolo International Airport is set to start receiving scheduled flights in November opening the North for more trade.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially commission the Sh2.7 billion project in January 2017.

Although, the exact commencing date for operations is yet to be announced, Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya said a committee has been constituted to deal with any security emergencies.

“Security is critical for an airport. We have already set up a committee that will respond to any emergencies,” said Mr Natembeya.

The only remaining hitch is the KK Nkengechia Primary school which is inside the airport, but Mr Natembeya said the government has allocated Sh75 million for its relocation.

The airport is part of Vision 2030 flagship project to promote growth and unlock economic potential of northern Kenya and neighbouring counties.

The airport has a 5,000 square meters passenger terminal and could handle up to 125,000 passengers annually.