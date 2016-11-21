Home Politics and policy

Regional MPs raise concern on lack of free movement across EAC

An EALA session. PHOTO | FILE

An Eala session: The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MPs have raised concerns that East African states are yet to allow free movement of goods and services across the region. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By DENNIS ODUNGA

Posted  Monday, November 21   2016 at  12:28

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MPs have raised concerns that East African states are yet to allow free movement of goods and services across the region.

Eala MPs led by speaker Fred Kidega regretted that even students seeking education in countries in the region are being frustrated.

"They are still being referred to as foreign students and asked for student passes," the speaker said.

Some students, he added, are totally denied enrolment to regional universities.

They called for implementation of common market protocol that Eala has since signed and ratified, to enhance development in the region.
