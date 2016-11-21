Politics and policy
Regional MPs raise concern on lack of free movement across EAC
By DENNIS ODUNGA
Posted Monday, November 21 2016 at 12:28
Posted Monday, November 21 2016 at 12:28
In Summary
- Some students, he added, are totally denied enrolment to regional universities.
- They called for implementation of common market protocol that Eala has since signed and ratified, to enhance development in the region.
The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MPs have raised concerns that East African states are yet to allow free movement of goods and services across the region.
SHARE THIS STORYTweet
Eala MPs led by speaker Fred Kidega regretted that even students seeking education in countries in the region are being frustrated.
"They are still being referred to as foreign students and asked for student passes," the speaker said.
Some students, he added, are totally denied enrolment to regional universities.
They called for implementation of common market protocol that Eala has since signed and ratified, to enhance development in the region.