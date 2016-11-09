Regulator lowers signal distributor fees for TV stations

Politics and policy

Communications Authority of Kenya director general Francis Wangusi. PHOTO | FILE

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has slashed free-to-air signal distribution charges by 30 per cent in Nairobi and introduced price caps in a bid to attract more broadcasters to the business.

CA director-general Francis Wangusi said Wednesday that television stations will pay a maximum of Sh89,545 per megabit per month for signal distribution within the city and its environs, down from the current Sh125,990.

Signal distributors will have the leeway to negotiate lower charges with broadcasters.

The CA said digital signals outside Nairobi to the distribution firms KBC-owned Signet and Pan Africa Network Group (PANG) will cost Sh37,311, down from Sh93,202, while television stations set up in far-flung regions will pay Sh32,961.

The reduced charges come into effect on December 1.