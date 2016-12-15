Relief as nurses and clinical officers sign back to work deals

Politics and policy

KNUN General-Secretary Seth Panyako (left) exchanges documents with Nandi Governor Cleophas Lagat at Delta House, Nairobi, on December 14, 2016. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenyans seeking treatment in public hospitals got some relief on Thursday after nurses and clinical officers agreed to end the industrial action and resume work as talks between union officials and the government continue.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) general-secretary Seth Panyako on Thursday said they had reached an agreement with the government and would resume work.

But doctors and 300 consultants from the Kenyatta National Hospital and the University of Nairobi, however, maintained that they would remain on strike until the government signs and implements the July 2013 collective bargaining agreement.

“I can happily say that nurses across the country will start streaming back to their work places as we continue to sign the recognition agreement with all the 47 counties,” said Mr Panyako.

“We have reached an agreement and the issues that the national governing council of KNUN had raised have actually been handled.

‘‘In a letter of agreement signed by Health Secretary Cleopa Mailu, the other pending issues will be handled during the harmonised CBA that is going to be negotiated come January, 2017.”

Mr Panyako was speaking during a signing ceremony at the Council of Governors offices in Nairobi. The KNUN general-secretary had earlier stormed out of the CoG premises following a fallout with the government’s negotiating team for allegedly demanding that he calls off the strike first before signing the recognition agreement.

A letter from the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) that may have caused the rift (seen by the Business Daily), was advising the governors against signing the agreement with nurses, stating that they (nurses) represented a minority of health workers.

UKCS first deputy secretary general Jerry Saoli ole Kina said that there needs to be “sobriety” in the country’s labour movement, which “can only be achieved by ensuring recognition of a union that cuts across the entire public service.

“Recognising sectorial unions is a recipe for chaos in the public service. It is therefore imperative that we urgently meet to chat a way forward,” said Mr Kina.

The membership of UKCS includes health workers namely; nurses, clinical officers, public health officers and laboratory technicians.