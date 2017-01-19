Relief for banks and land owners as court rules 3m titles valid

Politics and policy

Land owners and commercial banks now have a reason to smile after the High Court declared that over three million land ownership documents issued since 2013 were valid.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In a highly-anticipated ruling, High Court Judge Joseph Onguto found that the government had erred by excluding the National Land Commission (NLC) from land lease and title issuance, but gave the State a grace period of 12 months to comply with the 2010 Constitution--- which requires NLC to be involved in issuance of all land ownership documents.

Justice Onguto ruled that all leases, grants and title deeds issued by the government since 2013 are legally null and void for having failed to involve the NLC, the public and/or Parliament.

The judge, however, noted that declaring tiles issued since 2013 or those in the process of issuance null and void would affect land buyers retroactively, causing widespread disruption in the economy.

Commercial banks and the owners of the three million land titles issued since 2013 would have been left holding onto worthless papers had Justice Onguto declared all of them null and void.

“Considering the immediate consequences, the declaration of invalidity is suspended to enable the Cabinet Secretary initiate meaningful engagement with the public, seek and take into account the advice of the NLC,” ruled Justice Onguto.

The Judge gave the government 12 months to regularise processes leading to issuance of title deeds, lease certificates and grants failure to which future land ownership documents will be rendered illegal.

This requires that the Land ministry moves with speed to formulate new regulations that should be subjected to public scrutiny before being forwarded to parliament for debate and eventually to the President for assent.

An applicant, Mr Anthony Otiende Otiende, had petitioned the court to stop issuance of land documents, saying the government had infringed on Kenyans’ right to participate in public policy making and that input from NLC was mandatory before any land document was issued.

The judge said that while the government had irregularly issued land ownership documents to many Kenyans since 2013 and more were being processed, the Land ministry needs to move fast and effect the necessary policy changes within 12 months failure to which any future land ownership documents issued will be invalid.

Meanwhile, Land secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said Wednesday he had gazetted members of a Land Laws Task Force whose sole mandate is to prepare the proposed regulations and subject them to public scrutiny in the next two months ahead of presentation to Parliament for validation.