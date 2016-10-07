Remembering 80s rhythm and blues king Kashif

Magazines

Michael Jones, better known as Kashif , one of the most influential R&B singers, songwriters and producers of the 1980s died two weeks ago.

One of the most influential R&B singers/songwriters and producers of the 1980s, who launched the careers of superstars like Whitney Houston and Kenny G, died last week.

Kashif, whose real name was Michael Jones, was found dead at his home in Playa del Rey, California on September 25th, of unknown causes.

The 59-year-old may not have been a household name like some of the stars he helped create, but his thumbprint spanned some of the biggest R&B hits in the 1980s. Kashif’s innovative production defined a sound that became a trademark for several top artists during an era that followed the disco movement of a decade earlier.

Many of the songs he produced are timeless ballads and upbeat hits still played on dance floors and radio stations around the world. Kashif crafted a style that was based on the synthesizer bass and popularised the portable version of the same instrument known as the Minimoog.

First number

That distinctive rhythm became the magic behind a slew of hits during the 1980s and transcended R&B into pop, disco, and jazz.

One of his best-known projects was working with a by then unknown singer Whitney on two songs from her debut album in 1985.

Kashif produced her first number one single “You give good love” a synthesizer driven ballad with the young singer’s sweet vocals and the uptempo dance song, “Thinking about you.” That two songs were among those that turned Whitney into a superstar selling 17 million copies of her first album.

Before his work with Whitney, Kashif had already won plaudits for his work with another female star of the 1980s. He produced the dance classics by Evelyn King “Love Come Down” (he played all instruments on the song, except guitar) and “I’m in Love.”

As a result of these successes, he became a much sought-after producer among established artists, but he also continued bringing new stars to the mainstream. He developed the sound of a young saxophonist called Kenny G when they worked on three songs on the album “Gravity” including the chart hit “Love on the rise.” Meanwhile, the partnership with Whitney was carried forward to her second album where Kashif produced, “Where you are.”

He had another huge international hit in 1987 when he worked with Whitney’s cousin, the legendary Dionne Warwick on the duet “Reservations for Two.”

Between 1987 and 1989, Kashif wrote hit songs for Jermaine Jackson, Melba Moore and George Benson among others. He also authored the book “Everything you’d better know about the Record Industry” which is considered as an authoritative insight into the music business.

The New York native, whose adopted name means “Inventor, discoverer and magic maker,” never got to know his biological parents and was raised in eight different foster homes. Kashif’s career began as a 15-year-old in 1974 when he joined the renowned funk band B.T Express that is remembered for the hit song “Do It (Till you are satisfied)”.

He was part of the group when they were invited to perform to the White House by President Jimmy Carter during the signing of the bill that made June the Black Music Month.

He left the band in 1978 and first became a keyboardist for R&B star Stephanie Mills before his breakthrough work with Evelyn King on the smash hit “I’m in Love” in 1979.

Amidst his production work, he also signed a recording deal with Arista Records in 1980 and enjoyed a massive solo hit with “I Just got to have you (Lover turn me on)”. He also earned a Grammy nomination with the instrumental piece “The Mood”

Generations to come