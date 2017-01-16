Resign, IEBC tells public officials out to contest in polls

Politics and policy

The electoral commission has instructed public servants seeking to contest in the August 8 General Election to resign by February 7 in a raft of measures aimed at creating a level playground.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has also warned those who use public resources in political campaigns that they risk a Sh1 million fine or a three-year jail term.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, legislators , governors, deputy governors and MCAs whose tenure ends on August 8 are, however, not affected by the directive.

“Section 43(5) of the Election Act provides that a public officer who intends to contest an election… shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election,” the IEBC announced last week.

The commission also warned civil servants against using public resources to initiate new development projects in any constituency or county for the purpose of supporting a candidate or political party.

Section 15(1) of the Election Act states: “A public officer who engages in the activities of any political party or candidate or act as an agent of a political party or a candidate in an election… commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both”.