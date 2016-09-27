Respite for tobacco firms as court puts brakes on new rules

Money Markets

A busy smoking zone in Nairobi. Cigarette dealers and makers have received a temporary relief after the court suspended implementation of a tough tobacco regime. PHOTO/FILE

Kenyan cigarette makers and traders have been saved from immediately implementing tough new tobacco law after the Court of Appeal issued a 30-day stay order and the State allowed dealers time to sell old stocks till end of next month.

The stringent tobacco control rules were supposed to come into effect last Monday with industry players forecasting huge losses as old inventories were yet to be relabelled.

Industry figures show an estimated 59,000 traders engage in the tobacco business countrywide.

Besides requiring new cigarette packs to display graphic health warnings, the regulation prohibit sale of single cigarette sticks and only allows that of full packets.

Wholesalers and traders are also expected to display prominent signage warnings on the dangers of tobacco use at points of sale.

“We give an order for stay of the implementation and an operation of the Tobacco Control Regulation 2014 LN 169 of 2014 for a period of 30 days with effect from the date hereof to facilitate the effectual hearing of the substantive appeal,” said Court of Appeal Judges E M Githinji, H M Okwengu and J Mohammed on Thursday last week.

However, this breathing space could be temporary as the Court of Appeal could still rule against the appeal by Tobacco companies against the High Court ruling that declared the rules valid in March.

A spot check by the Business Daily last week revealed a majority of distributors still hold large stocks of cigarettes with packaging that would be outlawed by the new rules.

On Tuesday, traders expressed relief over the stay orders.

“We are relieved and hope they will pave way for a structured dialogue on the implementation of the rules,” said Nairobi-based cigarette trader Patrick Ndirangu.

Traders had expressed fears that they would be unable dispose of old stocks before the new laws take effect.

Retail Trade Association of Kenya CEO Wambui Mbarire had earlier said: “There is a need to extend the implementation period to ensure exhaustion of stock.”

The government had vowed to effect the rules without fail but has since changed tune.