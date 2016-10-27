Retail apps drive efficiency with seamless, interactive shopping

Magazines

A teller serves a customer using an integrated touchscreen checkout till a the Nakumatt Thika Road branch. TecHh firms firms are offering software for aspects such as inventory, customer loyalty programmes, instore analytics, and mobile money payments. PHOTO | FILE

Global and local tech companies are increasingly shopping for opportunities to digitise Kenya’s retail market by offering software for aspects such as inventory, customer loyalty programmes, instore analytics, and mobile money payments.

Microsoft has bagged Naivas and Tuskys. The Redmond software giant has deployed Microsoft Dynamics AX Retail 2012 at family-owned Naivas Supermarkets.

Tuskys is using Microsoft Dynamics Nav, a retail software that integrated the point of sale and other business functions.

Nairobi-based IT firm Compulynx has Nakumatt, Ukwala, Eastmatt and Karrymatt using its point of sale software dubbed “core.”

Troubled retailer Uchumi is using an old version of Retalix, a retail software owned by Georgia-based software firm NCR Corporation.

The retail apps are also helping drive efficiency, by tracking goods from warehouse to storefront.

“Through an aggregate understanding of shopping and market insights combined with external data, retailers can improve forecasting and optimise their merchandising and supply chains,” says Microsoft.

Naivas chief commercial officer Willy Kimani said retail software provides data which helps monitors customers’ spending habits, in-store behaviours, trends, preferences, and expectations.

“Importantly, it has also provided granular insight into issues such as pilferage and customer behaviour. This has enabled the company to take actions that have, to date, reduced pilferage by 35 per cent while also providing a platform for customer promotions,” said Mr Kimani.

He added that Naivas was recording an annual organic growth of about 12 per cent, and credits Microsoft software for contributing four per cent of this growth.

Karrymatt Supermarket chief executive George Kariithi said settling on Compulynx was informed by the size of the business, saying enterprise solutions from players such as Microsoft are ideal for large retail chains.

“For now “core” is perfect,” said Mr Kariithi. Karrymatt has one store located on Moi Avenue in Nairobi. Mobile money payments and customer loyalty programmes are the latest additional options integrated in the retail chains’ Point of Sales (POS) systems.

Aside from inventory management, CORE covers customer loyalty management, gift voucher management, promotions management as well as accounts management, Compulynx said.

“You need not bother about daily sales, stock available, goods to be ordered, those to be transferred, a gift voucher serial number and so on because the system auto generates the same,” said Geofrey Oenga, business development manager at Compulynx.