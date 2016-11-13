Retailers race to capture consumers’ attention with early holiday offers

Magazines

Shoppers at Nakumatt Lifestyle in Nairobi ahead of Christmas last year. Retailers are already battling to win a share of the holiday season market. PHOTO | FILE

Christmas has come early from Kenyan retailers such as Jumia and Nakumatt,who have already begun holiday marketing by offering consumers discounts and prizes, in line with research that shows 24 per cent of gift buyers start looking for holiday shopping deals at least a month ahead of the holiday season.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“People took the 2015 holiday deals seriously, with 24 per cent of people starting their online search for deals a month in advance, and about 50 per cent starting more than two weeks out,” according to research by Magnetic Platform, a marketing data website.

“Less than 10 per cent of people started their online search the week of the holiday. And, of the people that focused on finding deals, 70 per cent learned about them through email, 64 per cent from online search, 56 per cent online ads and 38 per cent social networks.

Consumers will appreciate the brands that push out relevant communications across channels well in advance of the deal-driven holiday weekend.”

For retailers such as Jumia, which has announced that it will start its “Black Friday” sale 11 days earlier, offering consumers discounts of up to 65 per cent, and Nakumatt, which is offering a Christmas promotion that includes prizes such as free shopping for a year, it is now a race to win a share in the Christmas market.

The sales at stake are also greater, with holiday spending expected to increase 10 per cent compared with the 2015 holiday season, according to research firm PriceWaterCooper’s 2016 Holiday Outlook.

“The great news for all retailers is consumers are much more optimistic this holiday season,” said Steven Barr, PwC’s US retail and consumer leader. “They are expected to spend 10 per cent more on gifts, travel and entertainment.”

This, therefore, is the driver that has seen retailers open the Christmas season from the beginning of November, as they seek early to market advantage by capturing consumers’ attention.

“If the business is first into a market, by developing new geographical/demographic markets or segments for existing products or seeking to introduce new products to its existing market, it can establish a defensible ground,” said Pearson Education in an article titled First-Mover Advantage on their website.

“First, it can capture market share much more easily without having to worry about rivals trying to capture the same customers. Second, when the rivals do come along – as they inevitably will – the first-mover and its management team will have advantages in the ensuing competition, such as familiar products, brand loyalty, the best retail outlets, up-and-running distribution systems, and so on.”

The November Christmas marketers are fewer and able to get more attention, but they also allow others behind them to study their strategies and better them.

“Proponents of first-mover advantage offer up ‘the early bird gets the worm’ proverb while opponents counter with ‘the second mouse gets the cheese.’ The debate is likely to continue, but the evidence is mounting that being first is not always best,” said Stephen F DeAngelis, the CEO of Enterra Solutions, a technology and supply chain firm in an article titled First to Market versus Late to the Game.

Faced with such information from industry, the success of Kenyan brands’ marketing strategy over the Christmas period will depend on their relevance to consumers, in timing as well as product, as much, or more than, being first.