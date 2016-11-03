Agency proposes 16pc raise in revenue allocation to counties

Politics and policy

Commission on Revenue Allocation chairman Micah Cheserem. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) recommends Sh331.6 billion as total equitable share to counties in 2017/18 financial year, up from Sh280 billion it endorsed this year (2016/17).

It further proposes additional allocations of conditional grants to counties from Sh18 billion (2016/17) to Sh35 billion in 2017/18.

This include new grants for two regional cancer referral centres (Sh5 billion), establishment of national cancer drugs access programme (Sh1 billion), construction and equipping of libraries (Sh400 million), construction of 5 county headquarters (Sh1billion) and rehabilitation of village polytechnics at Sh1.5 billion.