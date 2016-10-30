Review Kenya’s governance laws to reduce this heap of scandals

Home

There have been two reports of two large multinationals in the public sector whose performance has been poor and which have faced scandals that will require them to undertake restructuring.

At least in each of the cases, there is a turnaround strategy and hopefully this will work.

I think these scandals are Kenya’s largest corporate governance scandals that may make for a case study of corporate governance missteps in Kenya today.

There were similar underlying issues that contributed to the poor performance of both companies. It is bad governance. In one of the companies, it was found that management had been responsible for bad governance by having improper financial practices such as inflated expenses.

In the other, there was massive corruption by former management who were forced to resign as part of negotiations with stakeholders, including employees. Only last week, there was yet another public sector scandal that bordered on bad governance.

It is clear from these reports that poor governance and corruption are the leading causes of failing among many public corporations in Kenya.

Bad governance costs the economy a lot of money. In one of the cases, a national brand is on the line if the corporation fails.

So far, not much has been done despite the existence of many laws. The pattern has been almost similar in each case. Once the scandal is exposed, an investigation starts and the matter receives a lot of publicity but enforcement is lacking. More needs to be done.

Lobbying by public interests has been good and has led to a sustained pressure for reforms. For example, in one of the companies, the staff threatened to resign unless there was a change of guard.

Due to this pressure, there was a change of guard in the affected corporation.

However, we cannot rely on lobbying by activists to effect good governance in public corporations. Enforcement agencies should also apply some of the laws that are already in place to handle such bad governance.

I will use the example of the Enron scandal. The perpetrators of the scandal were tried and a new law — the Sarbanes-Oxley Act — was passed soon afterwards.

Enron Corporation was not even a public corporation but a private one, yet this governance scandal led to legislative reforms. Do we need legislative reforms in Kenya to handle cases of bad governance?

In my view, there is not enough case study on the effectiveness of the current law. There is law against bad governance, for example, the Penal Code criminalises offences by directors. Yet, how many of such have been tried under this provision?