Right postures to avoid workout injuries

Personal trainer Omar Lewa Rasheed demonstrates the correct way to work out to avoid injury at Muscle Health Gym, Vision Plaza on Mombasa Road. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Most people enthusiastically start new workouts only to be slowed down by injury. After dislocating a joint or tearing a muscle that is when one realises the ‘no-pain-no-gain’ mantra does not always apply during exercises.

Personal fitness trainer Omar Rasheed says that proper warm-up and proper posture can help prevent injuries during exercises.

“Aside from training, mind to stay positive on every move you take, remember that posture is a key during workouts,” he says.

Common workout injuries include muscle pull, sprained ankle, injury of the shoulder, back, shin and knee, wrist sprain and dislocation. Omar shares tips on the correct postures at the gym or home to avoid injury.

Muscle pull

It commonly affects the leg muscles. It basically is a stretch or tear in the muscle that caused by over-stretching or over-tightening of the muscle tissue.

The various leg muscles prone to the strain include the calf (at back of lower leg), hamstring (at back of thigh) and quadriceps (at front of thigh).

The muscle pull can be graded on the level of severity ranging from minor damage to full tear. At all three levels, swelling is the visible effect accompanied by pain.

“Muscles are a band of fibres, which relax and tighten as we move. Proper warmup can condition the muscles for strenuous workout ahead, thus prevent a muscle pull,” he says.

Shoulder injury

The shoulder is the most mobile joint of the body and only few movements we make in the course of day do not involve it.

To avoid shoulder injury, strengthen the rotator cuff –a group of muscles and tendons stabilising the shoulder.

Exercises that strengthen the rotator cuff include the lying dumbbell internal rotation, the lying dumbbell external rotation and the lying dumbbell shoulder abduction.

“To avoid injury, you have to graduate the weights from the lowest to failure (maximum your body can withstand),” says Omar, adding that one should strive to do free weights as opposed to using machines.