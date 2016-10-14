Rio debacle probe hits dead end as MPs fail to agree on Wario action

Politics and policy

Sports and Culture secretary Hassan Wario.

Parliamentary investigations into the Rio Olympics Games debacle have hit a dead end after members of the Labour and Social Welfare committee differed on its observations, findings and recommendations.

At the centre of the dispute is whether Sports and Culture secretary Hassan Wario should be held solely responsible for the mess that faced Team Kenya in Brazil.

The committee for the second time Thursday failed to marshal the requisite quorum (nine MPs) to adopt the report for tabling in the House.

The committee was split down the middle last week after members differed over the contents of the recommendations that had been put on the table, with some refusing to append their signatures.

Four members, led by its chairman David Were, Dan Wanyama, John Kobado and Cornelly Serem- were in Rio to watch the games as part of the Kenyan delegation.

Sources told the Business Daily that despite the committee retreating to Mombasa for a week to write the report, there has not been consensus on the recommendations.

“We went to Mombasa for a whole week but we couldn’t conclude the report. We could achieve much. We have very good observations and findings but we cannot agree on the reports conclusion,” the legislator said.

The committee investigated the visa hitches and ticketing and accreditation scandals that faced Team Kenya at the August Olympics in Brazilian capital of Rio de Jenairo.

“If some people in the committee have been approached and are being compromised to deny us quorum for adoption of the report, then we need to know. The Rio debacle is a matter that we must get to the bottom. Those involved must be exposed and punished,” said Irshad Sumra, a member of the committee.