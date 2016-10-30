Rise from the comfort zone and take unusual steps for exciting life

Home

You’ve got to scale the heights by developing your distinct professional edge. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

What are you doing here? Most people know by now that only those who are ready to embrace the ever-changing environment will rise to the top.

Those who understand that to fully appreciate and align themselves with any organisation’s goals, they must raise their own awareness and establish their personal goals.

It is imperative that we get to understand the importance of personal discipline in raising the value of our contribution to our personal and professional interactions.

People who master the power of habit for effective, consistent, relevant and timely execution of their aspirations. These are the people who take it upon themselves to develop their mindsets and consequently influence the improvement of organisational culture by personifying the leadership traits that they desire to experience in others.

There are people like these. We see them scale corporate ladders and increase their spheres of influence within and outside our places of work.

Because we are all drawn to goodness and progress, we start to rally around in the hope that a little of who they are rubs off onto us. We effectively install them as opinion leaders.

We admire them because they continually attract greater responsibilities, gain recognition and command higher remuneration with every move they make. This is because they make the uncommon effort to develop, internalise and embody their distinct professional edge.

These are not people who incessantly comb through the classifieds looking for jobs. They are among the very few who have exciting careers knocking at their doorsteps.

They are the people who develop new and additional income streams. Seemingly without effort, they bolster their reputation and spread their personal and professional brands into new untapped territories creating legacies that leave the rest green with envy.

Unfortunately, most of us do not do this. Majority secretly entertain great big ideas that sound ridiculous even to ourselves.

We dare not breathe a word of them to anyone lest we be branded as mentally unstable. The more unfortunate situation is that we do not know what the steps are to bring our ideas to life.

So we suffer in silence. Our careers stagnate. We struggle to manage ourselves on a day-to-day basis.

The teams we manage become a burden and we can hardly carry out projects without pulling our hair out. We grow older and more set in our ways.

The companies we work for begin to feel less like the exciting opportunities we sought a while back and more like mazes of unending bureaucratic systems that serve more to handcuff our creativity than empower us to give our best output.