Rising trend as 300 Kenyan firms rebrand this year

Sidian Bank CEO Titus Karanja (left) and board chairman James Mworia during the April unveiling of the bank’s new name and look at its headquarters in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Name changes are a rising phenomenon for Kenyan companies, with an estimated 300 companies changing their names this year, compared with 250 in 2015, in a trend that may have been accelerated by the new Companies Act 2015 assented to by the President in September.

“This year, we have already facilitated in the name changing of four different companies,” said George Omwansa, the Director of Kenya Company Registration Services, an online company that specialises in company registration.

“From our estimations, we can approximate that 300 Kenyan companies have changed names this year and it could be because the new companies’ act 2015 allows sole proprietorship.”

Other driving factors have been shifting ownership and changes in business focus, seeing Pan Africa Insurance Holdings this year change its name to Sanlam Kenya in a move to the same brand as the South Africa-based Sanlam group that owns it.

K-Rep Bank, meanwhile, renamed itself Sidian Bank, in a change that is said had been prompted by the shift in its business from microfinance to a fully fledged bank.

However, there do need to be some real business imperatives behind company name changes, because the costs are high. A study by UK research firm Millward Brown found that a company name change leads to an immediate five per cent to 20 per cent drop in sales.

“In our experience, many brands see an immediate five to 20 per cent decline in sales and can take years to restore levels, while others are only affected in the short term. The sales response can be impacted by several things, including the amount of equity in the original brand name, how much is invested in communicating the name change, the strength of the advertising and the consumer reaction,” stated the research.

In this, consumers are the most important force in ensuring the success of a company’s name change. “Sales may decline, especially if consumers are not notified in advance of any intended changes.

There is always reservations by customers who always want to know why the change occured or whether they are still dealing with the initial business,” said Mr Omwansa.

The customer hesitation in buying a product following a name change is significant, according to a 2014 survey conducted by Halmstad University in Sweden.

“When we asked people how they would react to a sudden renaming of their product, 48.15 per cent answered that they would keep buying the product, however, they will do it with apprehension, while 3.17 per cent said they would actually stop buying the product just because it changed its name.”

This nervousness means that companies opting for renaming need to notify their customers of new brand offerings that will accompany the name change, or risk a decline in sales due to confused consumers wondering what influenced the new name .”

In this age of transparency, a simple name change is not going to turn a company around,” said Graham Hale, the CEO of InterBrand London, a brand consultancy firm in an interview with business online magazine, 24/7 Wall St.

“If a company is going to change its name, it has to have a strategy which is changed in line with it, and too often companies change their name and the focus point becomes why they changed their name, and not about what is different about the company.”