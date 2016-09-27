Rotich gives corporate sports sponsors tax break

Politics and policy

Companies that sponsor sports activities in the country will from next year be able to reduce their tax bill by qualifying for deductions related to spending on games.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Finance Act 2016, which was recently signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, has added funding of sports in the list of items that are tax deductible.

Safaricom, Britam, Barclays, Kenya Airways, East African Breweries, Brookside Dairy, Kenya Power and Nzoia Sugar Company are among the firms set to benefit from supporting football, rugby, golf, athletics and other sports.

“Expenditure incurred in that year of income by a person sponsoring sports, with the prior approval of the Cabinet Secretary responsible for sports,” reads part of the legislation which amends section 15 of the Income Tax Act.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2017, setting the stage for qualifying companies to deduct millions of shillings from their income before paying taxes to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Making sports sponsorship a tax deductible item adds to the list of benefits companies will derive from backing various sports organisations and individual sports personalities.

Sports sponsorship has been an alternative marketing tool for companies with a major presence in mass market consumer goods and services industries.

This is due to the branding of sports outfits and naming of teams and stadia depending on the nature of the sponsorship.

While some firms have sponsored sports as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, the new Finance Act has added a significant tax-saving incentive for more corporate sponsors to fund games.

Existing sponsors could also expand the scale of their funding to benefit more from the new law, with the tax deductible item joining a list of others including capital expenditure and charitable cash donations.