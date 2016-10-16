Royco and Broadways seek healthy bottom line from education marketing

Magazines

Food additive company Royco Mchuzi Mix, owned by Unilever, has launched a nationwide food education campaign to teach consumers about nutrition and food-related illness, in a move that could increase its purchase intentions by 29 times, according to research.

A study by US business management consultant company, Intrepid Learning Solutions, found that the impact of such educational marketing programmes translates directly to the bottom line.

“Research shows that customers who engage with a company’s educational marketing offerings are 29 times more likely to purchase a company’s product than those who are informed through media advertisements alone and five times more likely to make a purchase than those reached by direct marketing. They are also 94 per cent more satisfied with their purchase and 93 per cent more likely to tell friends about their experience.”

In Royco’s case, it aims to reach the health-focused consumer by offering them interactions with health experts. “Today, our insights show that consumers are more conscious of healthy eating, than past generations.

They are also more invested in finding food adventures; food that delivers a new flavour or new take on healthy indulgences,” said Unilever Kenya’s marketing drector, Agnes Kitololo.

The rise of lifestyle diseases in Kenya and the world has created a new generation of consumers who are more cautious about the kind of food they eat, leading to brands looking for effective ways to reach them.

By brands reaching out to them through health educational marketing, they are creating a relationship with them that could be long term.

“Consumers feel valued when a brand goes through the effort to educate them about their product or a new trend. This will, in turn, translate into increased sales and build consumer trust,” said Bruce Gumo, a marketing analyst at Biztrace, a marketing solutions agency.

Such a campaign relies on customer engagement to ensure its success, rather than selling products and services to them.

“A properly developed and executed educational marketing initiative is the antithesis of a hard-sell marketing campaign. It is a highly professional educational programme dedicated to keeping valued clients informed about important issues and trends related to their interests,” said Intrepid Learning Solutions in the study.

“Its singular purpose is to help customers achieve success with their objectives and pursuits, not to push products and services. Effective educational marketing applies best practices of adult learning theory to ensure that customer engagement and success.”

Such has been the case with Kenyan bread manufacturer, Broadways, with the launch of its campaign #BeSugarSmart in May this year in a bid to encourage consumers to abandon sugar habits that are killing them and also educate them to be aware of the sugar content of what they eat and in checking food labels to establish the sugar content.

Kenya is one of the most afflicted countries in the world in diseases caused by excessive sugar consumption, with lifestyle diseases accounting for 27 per cent of deaths of people aged between 30 and 70 years, according to the Ministry of Health Annual Status Report.

In 2015 alone, half a million new cases of diabetes were reported in Kenya, according to the International Diabetes Federation Africa.