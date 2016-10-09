S. African insurance majors eye new Sh30bn marine business

Money Markets

South African insurance giants are positioning themselves to reap from a new law, section 20 of the Insurance Act, which mandates all importers to buy local marine cover from next year.

The subsidiaries of South African underwriters UAP Old Mutual Group and Sanlam Kenya say they will actively seek a piece of the Sh30 billion marine cargo insurance market by issuing cover to traders backed by parent firms.

Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Mugo Kibati said the local firm will be tapping Sanlam Group’s century-old technical experience and financial muscle to deliver cover for its clients. Sanlam Marine is the largest such insurer in Africa.

The new Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI) regulations will place marine business exclusively with locally registered underwriters.

UAP Old Mutual said, after the parent group introduced Speciality Insurance in conjunction with Old Mutual Specialty Insurance, it has capacity to underwrite up to $250 million (Sh25 billion) in any one risk location.

“Importers have traditionally preferred to use foreign firms especially when importing cargo such as mining and construction equipment. We believe the law will help buyers avoid the associated risks,” said UAP Old Mutual Group chief executive Peter Mwangi.

Mr Kibati, on his part, said with Kenya Ports Authority’s expansion of cargo holding facilities at Kilindini harbour there is need for specialist value-added services such as marine and related portside risk solutions.

Through its general insurance subsidiary Sanlam General Insurance, the firm provides value-added risk covers for local and multinational clients importing or exporting products.