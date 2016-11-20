SBG Securities boss Mwebesa moves to Stanlib

Money Markets

SBG Securities chief executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa has left the stockbroker, returning to asset manager Stanlib Kenya as managing director.

People familiar with the changes say Mr Mwebesa, who is also a former chief executive at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), joins Stanlib next month to replace James Muratha who left in August.

Both SBG Securities and Stanlib fall in the stable of financial firms under the umbrella of Standard Bank of South Africa. Others in Kenya are Stanbic Bank, Liberty Life and Heritage Insurance.

Mr Mwebesa had served as the head of Stanbic Investment Management Services — as Stanlib Kenya was then known — between 1999 and 2005, when he left to join the NSE.

He has been at the helm of SBG Securities (formerly CfC Financial Services) for seven years, having succeeded Sunil Sanger in 2009.

In the period SBG has grown equities market share to about 15 per cent, moving from number seven to second largest stockbroker.

During his tenure at the NSE between 2005 and 2008, the exchange saw a number of high profile listings such as Equity Bank, ScanGroup, KenGen, Safaricom, Kenya Re, Eveready, Access Kenya and Cooperative Bank.

The exchange also introduced the automated trading system in 2006 and the wide area network allowing stockbrokers to trade on their premises a year later.

Stanlib announced Mr Muratha’s departure in August, with chief operations officer Joel Roimen taking temporary charge. In August, the firm also announced the appointment of Humphrey Gathungu as its regional chief investment officer.

Stanlib Kenya has an estimated Sh122 billion in assets under management and also manages Sh18.5 billion worth of investments for the National Social Security Fund.

During Mr Muratha’s tenure Stanlib issued the first real estate investment trust (I-Reit) in Kenya, the Fahari Investment Reit, which is listed on the NSE. It was meant to raise capital for real estate investments.

The Fahari I-Reit entered the market at Sh20 in December 2015, but is now trading at Sh12.2, a 40 per cent loss in valuation.

The Reit raised Sh3.6 billion for the firm upon sale in October and November last year against a target of Sh12.5 billion, attributed by analysts to competition from other instruments in the market and a poor grasp of the concept of Reits by investors.