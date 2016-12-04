SGR first phase on schedule

Politics and policy

The first phase of the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR) is 98 per cent complete, State House has said.

Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said on Sunday that trial movement along the SGR will begin as soon as the contractor reports 100 per cent completion, adding that the progress meant the projected date for the first passenger train to run on the SGR track on June 1, 2017 “is very much on schedule.”

He said works have already started on the Nairobi-Naivasha segment of the SGR.

Mr Esipisu said the planned industrial park in Naivasha is a critical element in the government’s planning for delivery of jobs and the goal is to ensure infrastructure exists to service the park when it is ready.

“The SGR has led to the direct employment of more than 40,000 youths and dozens of thousands more engaged with sub-contractors and suppliers,” he said in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Mr Esipisu said the relaunch of the MV Harambee by the Kenya Ferry Services on Saturday at an event witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta highlighted the government’s service delivery in the Coast region.

“The MV Harambee has been fully refurbished, giving it an extended lease of life of another 10 years. It has been operational for the past 26 years, ferrying on average 5,800 vehicles and 300,000 pedestrians daily,” he said.

Mr Esipisu said the refurbished ferry will improve efficiency and significantly reduce queues.

“The MV Nyayo, which is undergoing renovations and maintenance, is expected to resume operations in a month,” he added.

He said a total of 1,220 primary schools had been connected to the national grid while 234,719 title deeds were issued to residents in Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Mombasa and Lamu counties.

“Connections to schools always come with connections to families around schools, and so in a massive way families across Kenya are being impacted.”

Mr Kenyatta is expected to visit Lower Eastern tomorrow to launch the Kibwezi-Mutomo-Kitui-Usweini-Taikuru road.