SGR maintenance training for 2,000 youth

At least 2,000 youth are set to be trained in the operation and maintenance of the Sh372 billion standard gauge railway (SGR).

According to Transport secretary James Macharia, civil works on the construction of the 472km railway line from Mombasa to Nairobi were completed in November last year.

Kenya has started to receive trains and other equipment ahead of the commissioning of the project on June 1.

To sustain the services, he said, the youth will be trained on operation and maintenance of the railway. He said that 300 locals are being trained at the Kenya Railways Institute in Nairobi while 500 more are expected to complete training before the end of this year.

Mr Macharia said 25 students are expected to undertake five-year undergraduate studies at Beijing Jiatong University in China while another 75 will join the same programme between this year and 2018.

Mr Macharia said the government has already identified John Holland Limited, based in Australia, to operate the railway.

“The company will operate the railway for a 10-year period as it has vast experience including managing two thirds of Australia’s railway,” he said. In an interview with the Business Daily at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Mr Macharia said the railway will be completed 18 months ahead of schedule.

Last week Kenya received the first batch of six trains at Mombasa port manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC). The government is expected to receive 50 more by May.