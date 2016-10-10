SMEs fault police, county and tax teams for hurdles

Magazines

Small and medium enterprises have accused county governments, the taxman and traffic police of erecting bumps in their way to business success.

SMEs participating in the Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies’ survey by Business Daily and KPMG in a memorandum read out by KPMG East Africa chief executive Josphat Mwaura, they said it had become difficult to operate with too many compliance demands by county officials.

“Traffic policemen have become a nuisance to business where frequent harassment has seen many vehicles carrying goods and raw materials spend unnecessary long periods of time on our roads,” he said. They accuse the police and the county officials of harassment.

The Kenya Revenue Authority has in recent years been mapping small businesses to increase collections.

There are about nine million SMEs in Kenya.

Mr Mwaura was speaking on Friday at a gala dinner to celebrate Kenya’s top 100 SMEs with a turnover of between Sh 70 million to Sh1 billion.

Industrialisation Secretary Adan Mohamed asked SMEs and his office to work together, saying a raft of issues were in the pipeline and will soon be gazetted as National Trade Policy.

Delayed payments will soon be reduced thanks to new regulations that will introduce penalties for withholding payments for between six months to a year.