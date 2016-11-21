Saccos face higher levies as regulator eyes projects cash

Money Markets

Sheria Sacco members during the Co-operatives Day in Nairobi in July. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Saccos will pay higher levies to the regulator looking for cash to fund some of its projects including implementation of risk-based supervision.

Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) has increased the societies levy to 0.175 per cent of total deposits, up from 0.1 per cent.

The maximum amount payable by a sacco is, however, capped at Sh10 million up from the previous Sh6.5 million. The new levy, which takes effect at the beginning of the year, will increase the regulators funding by more than Sh50 million.

“There shall be paid a sacco societies levy based on the deposits held in deposit taking sacco societies at the rate of 0.175 per cent of the total deposits held as indicated in the last audited financial statements, subject to a maximum levy of Sh10 million per annum,” reads the levy order signed by Sasra acting chief executive John Mwaka.

Mr Mwaka said the regulator is looking at establishing risk-based supervision while finalising creation of the central liquidity facility and improved board training on industry regulations.

The Treasury finances semi-autonomous government agencies such as Sasra for the initial three years with the industry expected to self-fund through levies and fees.

Sasra has been operational for six years with its revenues funding 56 per cent of its operational budget.

The regulator believes the new levy will push the sector self-funding to 80 per cent of its operating budget. Other sources of revenue for the regulator include licence fees.

“Even with the other regulators that is the approach — the regulated finance the regulator,” said Mr Mwaka in a phone interview with the Business Daily.

The first society levy was set in 2010 at 0.15 per cent of deposits held. It was reviewed downwards to 0.1 per cent in 2011 to allow saccos to appreciate the regulatory work done by the authority.

Seven saccos will pay the maximum Sh10 million levy as per their deposit levels. Mwalimu National, Harambee, Stima, Kenya Police, Afya, United Nations and Ukulima Sacco hold more than Sh5.7 billion in deposits, which is the threshold for maximum payment.

Licensed saccos had mobilised Sh237.4 billion in deposits as at end of June, 2015 and had issued Sh258.1 billion in loans. This indicates most saccos rely on bank loans to fund their loan book.

Creation of a central liquidity facility will allow saccos to borrow from one another to meet short-term obligations as is the case in the banking sector under the interbank lending window.