Safaricom, KenGen price gains boost investor wealth by Sh14bn at bourse

Money Markets

Stockbrokers at the NSE. The market capitalisation stood at Sh2.029 trillion on Wednesday. PHOTO | FILE

Investor wealth at the Nairobi Securities Exchange rose by Sh14 billion on Wednesday on the back of share price gains by Safaricom, KenGen and Equity Bank.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The market capitalisation stood at Sh2.029 trillion on Wednesday up from Sh2.015 trillion on Tuesday.

Safaricom’s share gained 25 cents Wednesday to close at Sh20.50, which translated to a capitalisation gain of Sh10 billion for the stock which is now valued at Sh821.3 billion.

KenGen closed the day 40 cents higher at Sh6.25, adding Sh2.5 billion on its market cap which now stands at Sh39 billion. The stock has been driven up this week (by 10.6 per cent) by foreign investor block trades.

Equity was 50 cents higher closing at Sh32.50. meaning that its market valuation grew by Sh1.9 billion to Sh122.6 billion.

Bank stocks have been on the radar of investors as they continue to release third-quarter results, which have generally revealed higher profit numbers.

The gains in the three firms’ share prices anchored the NSE 20 Share Index gain of 10 points, to close at 3,272 points. The All Share Index closed higher by a point to 140.06 points.