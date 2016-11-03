Safaricom 50 cents gain ahead of results lifts NSE valuation

Money Markets

Stockbrokers at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE

The stock market gained Sh21 billion in market value on Wednesday on the back of a 50 cent per share gain by telecommunications firm Safaricom.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The telco is set to release its half-year results on Friday with analysts expecting it to continue with its recent trend of pacey profit growth.

Safaricom closed the day at Sh20.75 a share from the opening level of Sh20.25, in the process adding Sh20 billion to its valuation at the market.

“We expect interest to continue on the Safaricom counter ahead of the half-year results release on November 4,” said Genghis Capital in a market brief.

The gain in Safaricom’s valuation tallied with that of the market as a whole—whose capitalisation now stands at Sh2.024 trillion— with the rest of the market showing limited share price movement.

Among the other large cap counters, KCB was up by 25 cents to Sh27.75, EABL up by Sh3 to Sh281, while Equity Bank and BAT Kenya were flat at Sh30.50 and Sh844 respectively. Equity releases its third quarter financial results on Thursday.

Buoyed by the Safaricom gain, the NSE 20 Share Index was up 9.8 points to stand at 3237, while the All Share Index gained 1.45 points to stand at 139.76.