Safaricom named best telco in Africa

Safaricom has won the ‘African Mobile Operator of the Year’ in awards organised by a Middle East-based publication.

CommsMEA magazine, which focuses on the telecoms sector, feted Safaricom in 2016 edition of the awards “for continuously innovating and improving its mobile services”.

Safaricom beat other African operators that include Ooredoo Algeria, Vodacom South Africa, Sudatel and Vodafone Egypt to win the award.

The telco was recognised during the 11th edition of the award for growing its penetration rate and improving customer experience after the judges checked on the firm’s successful growth metrics, including financials, market innovation and quality of service.

The annual awards honour operators that have taken a leadership role in the region’s fast growing and rapidly changing telecoms sector.

They also fete “companies that have continually invested in technology, implemented winning strategies and developed services to capture the hearts and minds of end-users”.

The 2016 judging panellist consists of a mix of industry analysts and commentators, including representatives from IDC Middle East, Turkey and Africa, AT Kearney, Deloitte Middle East, the Boston Consulting Group, Ovum, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Over the past six months Safaricom has progressed its vision to transform lives that empasises on putting the customer first, providing relevant products and enhancing operational efficiency.